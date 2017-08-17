Quarrel between Vietnamese man, wife ends in stabbing in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a quarrel between a Vietnamese man and his wife on Tuesday ended with both persons suffering stab wounds, reports TBS News (Aug. 15).

At 5:20 a.m., the son of the couple reported to police that a fight had erupted at their residence, located in Yokohama’s Seya Ward, and his mother stabbed his father with a kitchen knife.

Police arriving at the residence found the boy’s 37-year-old mother, who is also a Vietnamese national, collapsed on the landing of a stairwell and bleeding from stab wounds to her back and abdomen.

The woman’s injuries are considered serious, according to Fuji News Network (Aug. 15).

Her husband, 39, was found inside the residence and bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Blood-stained knife

Police found a blood-stained knife inside the premises. The case is being treated as attempted murder.

Police are now investigating the source of the dispute between the man and his wife.