Stabbing at Umeda bakery leaves 1 injured

August 7, 2017

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee of a bakery in the stabbing of a female colleague at Hanshin Umeda Station on Friday, reports TBS News (Aug. 4).

At 12:20 p.m., Yusuke Ushioda, 22, allegedly wielded a bread knife with a 25.5-centimeter-long blade and slashed the face of the woman, 28, at Fresh Bakery Kobeya Hanshin Umeda, located in an underground passageway at the station.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Ushioda, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Sonezaki Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the woman, who works at a different outlet affiliated with Kobeya, visited the store to warn the suspect about service procedures. He then slapped her in the face repeatedly before wielding the knife.

