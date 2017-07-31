TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Aika has enlisted her services at a Tokyo-based “delivery health” chain, the service revealed in a tweet over the weekend.

“She’s the real deal,” read a tweet by the account of Club Tora no Ana (@clubtoranoana). “Finally you can play with a girl who is a continued top performer in the AV industry.”

With a deep tan, the native of Hyogo Prefecture made her AV debut in the gyaru genre, typified by women with dark skin and dyed hair, in 2011 for label Prestige. She was crowned Best Actress at the Sky PerfecTV! Adult Broadcasting Awards 2017. The year before, she took the the Excellent Actress award at the DMM Adult Awards.

Aika is not the first actress from the industry to enlist with the club, which claims to offer “high quality and erotic” services. Maria Ozawa and Rola Takizawa were also on the club’s roster.

Aika is listed under the premiere Diamond Class designation, which requires a phone call for pricing. Previous reports have indicated that 120,000 yen will be required for 90 minutes of services at such a level. By comparison, ladies ranked in the lower levels demand between 37,000 and 47,000 yen for the same period.

“Make your dream a reality,” the tweet added.