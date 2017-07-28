Osaka cops bust costume bar for licensing

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a bar featuring female employees attired in costumes for licensing violations, reports Sankei Sports (July 26).

On July 25, Hisakazu Nakano, the manager of Hitotsu No Shukaijo Quartet, located in Chuo Ward, is alleged to have employed a woman, 19, to entertain a male university student, 22, at the counter without proper authorization under the adult-entertainment law.

Nakano admits to the allegations. “If business entertainment is not provided, sales do not increase,” the suspect was quoted by the Minami Police Station.

Dubbed a “concept bar,” Hitotsu No Shukaijo Quartet employs female employees attired in nurse or maid outfits to chat with male customers. Such a service is deemed by police to be akin to that provided by a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor, which requires a license under the adult-entertainment law.

In February, police issued a warning to Nakano about the business practices of Hitotsu No Shukaijo Quartet. In spite of agreeing to make changes, he did not change the business model of the parlor.

Nakano manages more than 20 other concept bars. Police are expected to begin investigations into the other establishments in the future.