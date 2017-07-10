TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested an organized crime member after a police dog discovered a pistol in a gangster’s residence in Saitama Prefecture last week, reports TBS News (July 10).

On Friday, police arrested Tomoki Mase, a 32-year-old member of the Kohei-ikka, an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, after finding the 32-caliber pistol and five rounds of ammunition at the residence, located in the Hanakagecho area of Sakado City.

Mase, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, denies the allegations. “[Those items are] not mine,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I don’t know anything about it.”

According to police, the pistol and bullets had been placed in plastic bags and concealed under the floorboards of the residence. The contraband was found by police dog Moon Rocket Go, a Labrador Retriever, during a search of the premises.

After learning that a now-deceased executive of the Sumiyoshi-kai, who shared the residence with the suspect, had planted the gun and bullets somewhere inside, police had searched the interior three times without success prior to the discovery on Friday, according to the Sankei Shimbun (July 10).