Kanagawa cops: Man threatens female model with erotic video after refusal to appear in porn

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male manager at a talent agency has been arrested for allegedly attempting to blackmail a female model after she refused to appear in an adult video (AV) production, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 22).

On February 19, Nobutoshi Ota, a 30-year-old employee at Pellicule, allegedly used an erotic video of the woman, aged in her 20s, to coerce her into paying several million yen inside a rented room in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward. When she refused, the suspect allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

Ota, who faces charges of attempted extortion and attempted sexual assault, partially denies the allegations, according to the Takatsu Police Station. “I didn’t try to threaten her into paying up,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, Ota asked the woman, who was a model at his company, to be in the AV production, but she declined. The suspect responded by demanding she pay several million yen in exchange for the erotic video. In making the video, the suspect stripped the victim of her clothing after forcing her to consume alcohol at his residence in January.