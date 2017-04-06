Tokyo cops: Man licked face of girl, 11, after getting ‘turned on’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly licked the face of a school girl inside an apartment building in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 6).

On March 7 at 4:30 p.m., Ryuichi Ishida, a temporary worker, approached the girl, a fifth-year elementary school student, from behind as she entered the apartment building while commuting home.

On a pathway in the building, the suspect then suddenly ran his tongue over her left cheek as he prodded her buttocks. When the girl screamed, he hit her in the head twice and fled the scene.

The girl suffered a bruise that required one week to heal in the incident.

Ishida, who has been charged with indecent assault resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “When I drink alcohol I get turned on. I then become driven by an impulse to touch women’s bodies,” the suspect is quoted.

The suspect was apprehended after an examination of security camera footage showed a person following the girl for a distance of about 100 meters, according to Fuji News Network (Apr. 6).