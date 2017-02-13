Valentine’s Day murder in Fuchu remains unsolved 12 years on

TOKYO (TR) – As the 12-year anniversary of an unsolved murder in Fuchu City approaches, Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating the male suspect, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 12).

On February 14, 2005, Hiroki Goto, a 39-year-old manager of what is today Tama Shinkin Bank, was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant wielding a knife as he commuted home.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the financial institution. On Sunday, about 90 officers and the Goto’s mother, 73, gathered in the front of the bank to pay their respects to Goto with offerings of flowers and a silent prayer.

According to police, the suspect is believed to stand up to 180 centimeters in height. He was clothed in a black coat and blue pants. After the incident, the suspect fled in the direction of Fuchu Station on the Keio Line.

In committing the crime, the perpetrator dropped a Guess brand wristwatch that was found at the scene. Tissue packages showing the watch were handed out on Sunday near the bank.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the special investigations headquarters of the Fuchu Police Station at 042-360-0110.

