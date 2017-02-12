Fire breaks out at recycling factory in Ibaraki

Plastic, industrial waste caught fire

A blaze broke out overnight at a recycling factory in Tsukuba City (TV Asahi)

IBARAKI (TR) – Fire fighters are still fighting a blaze that broke out overnight at a recycling factory in Tsukuba City, authorities said on Sunday.

Authorities dispatched 25 emergency vehicles in response to an emergency call that a “building exploded and there’s smoke” at around 3 a.m., TV Asahi reports (Feb. 12).

Responders arrived to find plastic and other industrial waste ablaze inside the factory warehouse and office.

Firefighters are still fighting the blaze as the pile of material continues to burn.

The factory was unattended when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The factory sits about 800 meters away from Midorino Station on the Tsukuba Express line.

