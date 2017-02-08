Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku member, 18, dies after falling ill prior to concert

TOKYO (TR) – An 18-year-old member of the all-girl idol group Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku died Wednesday morning, one day after falling ill prior to a concert, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 8).

At around 5:00 a.m., the parents of Rina Matsuno telephoned emergency services to request an ambulance to transport for their daughter to a hospital. She was confirmed dead shortly after arrival. The cause of death has not been determined.

According to Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku’s official site, the group’s account announced the cancellation of a concert in Osaka on Tuesday two hours before it was set to start due an undisclosed illness suffered by Matsuno. She then returned to her home in the capital to recuperate.

Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku is an eight-member group that regularly plays concerts and appears on television. As a protegee group to fellow idol unit Momoiro Clover Z, they made their debut in 2012.

