Tokyo cops bust companies over upload of nude pics to FC2 Live

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a pair of companies over the upload of naked images to a live streaming site, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

Between September and November of last year, Kaori Okada, the president of chat room company OK, located in the Roppongi district of Minato Ward, allegedly uploaded videos featuring nude women performing acts deemed obscene to the site FC2 Live, which allows interaction with viewers.

Okada has been charged with public obscenity. “I did it because I could earn a lot of money,” Okada is quoted. “I also started interacting with viewers because it was fun.”

Police also arrested four male and female persons connected to affiliate company Chat Lady, which recruits participants for the videos via the internet. The company had about 20 women, primarily housewives between 18 and 39, registered on its books.

Between August of 2015 and February, the suspects collected around 100 million yen in sales due to uploads to the site.

The footage was produced inside apartments in Roppongi and the nearby Azabu area.

