Tokyo cops: Worker’s head crushed by 300 kg iron wall

TOKYO (TR) – A 300-kilogram iron wall fell over and crushed a male worker’s head at a construction site in Chofu City, police said on Saturday.

The 51-year-old worker was shoveling out soil when he was killed by the wall used to store excavated soil at the site near a public pool at around 3:30 p.m., reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 29).

Two of the victim’s colleagues managed to escape moments before the wall fell.

A disaster medical assistance team pulled was dispatched to the scene but the man was confirmed dead about one hour after the accident, according to TV Asahi (Jan. 29).

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the accident to determine the cause.

