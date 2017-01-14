Osaka cops: Elderly woman stole money from account of roommate found dead

OSAKA (TR) – An elderly woman who went missing had stolen money from the account of her male roommate, whose body was found at their home in Osaka City almost a month after he died, police said on Friday.

Tsuneko Akiyama, 72, was arrested for illegally withdrawing 20,000 yen from the account of her 88-year-old roommate in October, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 13).

Akiyama, who was later found in Hiroshima Prefecture, was wanted by police following her disappearance immediately after the body of her roommate was discovered at their home in October.

At least a month had passed after the roommate died, police said.

Police noticed that Akiyama took her bankbook and other items from their home. Cash had also been withdrawn numerous times from her roommate’s account.

Police are weighing charges of abandoning a corpse, and plan to question Akiyama about the death of her roommate.

