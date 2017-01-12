TOKYO (TR) – As a part of a joint investigation, Aichi and Shizuoka prefectural police divisions have busted an adult video (AV) company that collected more than one billion in alleged upload of illegal pornographic content to an overseas site for nearly a decade, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 11).

Police have arrested Chen Mei-li, the 67-year-old female president of Tokyo-based Pierrot, and five other persons for allegedly uploading pornographic content in which genitalia is not obscured to the site Caribbeancom.com.

Chen, who has been charged with the digital distribution of obscene content, denies the allegations, saying “the films were not obscene.”

Chen is of Taiwanese origin. Pierrot is believed to have worked with a company in Taiwan in the uploading of the material.

Over a nine-year period beginning in February of 2007, the company in Taiwan transferred a total of 1.37 billion yen to an account belonging to Pierrot.

Caribbeancom.com, whose server is located in the United States, lists more than 4,000 titles on its site.

Authorities in both police divisions utilized the International Criminal Police Organization in working with authorities in the U.S. and Taiwan in investigating the case.

