Hiroshima cops: Ex-postal worker busted for dumping 200 letters into ocean

HIROSHIMA (TR) – A former employee of Japan Post told police he dumped over 200 letters into the ocean because he was unable to deliver them, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Police arrested Naofumi Ogaki, 30, on suspicion of violating the Postal Law by dumping 222 letters and postcards in a bag into Matsunaga Bay off Fukuyama City in June 2016.

Ogaki has admitted to the charges, telling police he “couldn’t deliver the mail within working hours.”

Japan Post told police on June 12 the same year that “Ogaki hasn’t come into work after he dumped mail into the ocean.”

Japan Post recovered all of the dumped mail items, which were intact inside the bag, and returned them to their senders or delivered them to their destinations.

Management at the Chugoku branch of Japan Post said the postal service was “very sorry. We will thoroughly conduct guidance once again and strive to prevent a recurrence.”

