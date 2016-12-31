Kanagawa cops: Car plunges from 5th floor of parking garage; 3 dead

KANAGAWA (TR) – A car plunged from the fifth floor of a parking garage in Yokosuka City, killing three passengers and seriously injuring two, law enforcement authorities said on Saturday.

Police and fire department officials said a passerby made an emergency call at around 1 p.m. saying a “car fell” from the Saikaya Parking lot, Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 31).

The car carrying five passengers smashed through fencing on the fifth floor and crashed onto the ground, authorities said, adding no pedestrians were injured.

The three passengers killed were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 70s, while the remaining two passengers, a man in his 20s and an 11-year-old boy, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, which occurred in a downtown area about 800 meters from Yokosuka Chuo Station on the Keikyu Main Line.

