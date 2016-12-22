Kanagawa cops: Beaten body of gang boss dumped in front of hospital

KANAGAWA (TR) – A gang boss has died after his heavily beaten body was found in front of a hospital in Isehara City, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 20).

According to Kanagawa Prefectural Police, the body of Shinya Ikenaga, the 58-year-old boss of a third-tier gang in the Inagawa-kai, was left lying face-up outside the Isehara Kyodo Hospital at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ikenaga, whose face showed signs of having been beaten repeatedly with a pole, was in a state of cardiac arrest when he was found. He was later confirmed dead.

Prior to the discovery, a man drove the body of Ikenaga to the hospital in a vehicle and alerted staff members. However, the man fled the scene with the vehicle when staff members temporarily diverted their attention elsewhere.

Police are considering whether to treat the case as manslaughter or murder.

A black van belonging to Ikenaga was later found on a road in Chigasaki City. The interior of the vehicle was found to have blood stains, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 21).

With bullet holes having been found in an office of the rival Sumiyoshi-kai in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward that same morning, police are also investigating whether the two gangs are engaged in a dispute.

