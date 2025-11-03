Headless corpse of woman found at Yamashita Park in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery on Sunday of a headless corpse of a woman at the seaside Yamashita Park in Yokohama City, reports NHK (Nov. 2).

At around 10:00 a.m., a passerby reported seeing the headless body floating near a pier at the park, located in Naka Ward.

After conducting an investigation, police determined that the body is likely that of an adult woman aged in her 20s to 50s. She is believed died several months before the discovery. The exact cause of death is unknown.

The body was unclothed, and no other body parts have been found so far.

Given the condition of the body, police doubt the removal of the head was caused by an object like a ship’s propeller or a shark, leading them to believe it was dismembered by a person.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the woman and how her body was abandoned.

Yamashita Park is a popular tourist spot in Yokohama, attracting many visitors. The body was found in the sea near the Hikawa Maru, which is moored at the pier.