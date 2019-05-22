Yamagata: Doctor whose corpse found in residence bludgeoned by golf putter

YAMAGATA (TR) – A female doctor whose corpse was found in her residence in Higashine City died as a result of a blow to the head likely delivered by a golf club, police revealed on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

According to the results of an autopsy, Chiemi Yaguchi, 51, died from damage to the skull caused by repeated blows, police said.

At around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, the younger brother of Yaguchi tipped off police after finding her collapsed inside her second-floor residence, located in the Sakuranbo Ekimae area.

Officers arriving at the residence discovered a golf putter with bloodstains inside. Police suspect that the putter was used to repeatedly strike Yaguchi in the head.

As well, police have revealed that a suspicious person was seen coming and going at the apartment building at around 5:00 a.m. on the day of the discovery.

Yaguchi, who lives alone in the residence, worked at an ophthalmology clinic in Murayama City, police said previously.

Police are treating the case as murder.