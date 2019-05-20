Yamagata police launch murder case after corpse of doctor found in residence

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after the corpse likely belonging to a female doctor was found in her residence in Higashine City on Sunday, reports NHK (May 20).

At around 5:50 p.m., the younger brother of Chiemi Yaguchi, 51, tipped off police after finding the a woman collapsed inside her second-floor residence, located in the Sakuranbo Ekimae area.

According to the Murayama Police Station, the woman was later confirmed dead.

Yaguchi, who lives alone in the residence, works at an ophthalmology clinic in Murayama City, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.