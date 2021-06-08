Saitama: Foul play possible after 2 corpses found in Warabi residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses in a residence in Warabi City on Monday.

The case was possibly the result of foul play, police said, reports TBS News (June 7).

At around 3:30 p.m., police entered the apartment from the balcony and found the bodies inside. No further details were provided.

According to police, a man, 50, and his wife, 49, live in the apartment.

A police division that confirms the safety of citizens was in contact with the couple on June 2. Their next scheduled visit was Monday.

At the time of discovery, the front door was locked, but the balcony window was not.

Police plan to use the results of autopsies to determine the causes of death.