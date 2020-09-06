Saitama: Man, 50, strangles ill mother in hospital

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 50-year-old man after he allegedly strangled his mother while she was receiving care inside a hospital in Saitama City on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 5).

At around 4:30 a.m., Akira Shinya allegedly choked his mother, 76-year-old Yoko, around the neck inside her hospital room.

A doctor and nurse stopped him several seconds after he took hold of his mother’s neck. However, Yoko died about eight and a half hours later.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Shinya admitted to the allegations. “I couldn’t bear watching [her suffer], so I wanted to make her comfortable,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Yoko entered the hospital in critical condition the day before. She had been suffering from an unspecified chronic disease.