Osaka cops seize 30,000 illegal adult DVDs in Nishinari

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested over the alleged sale of illegal adult DVDs on the streets of Osaka City.

During the investigation, police seized more than 30,000 banned discs, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Oct. 25).

Last month, Kazushige Morita, 57, and his accomplice allegedly sold illegal adult DVDs for 200 yen each on the streets of Nishinari Ward.

Nishinari is home to a plethora of unauthorized street stalls selling illegal DVDs and pharmaceuticals. refusing to heed warnings from the police.

Police had issued warnings to Morita in the past. During questioning, he said, “I started running a street stall selling underground DVDs around 2019.”

During the investigation, police seized approximately 32,000 illegal DVDs and a dubbing machine from Morita’s home and other locations.