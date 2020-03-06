New Zealand rugby player nabbed over alleged use of cocaine in Roppongi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a New Zealand rugby player for the Top League’s Hino Red Dolphins over the alleged use of cocaine, reports Sankei Sports (Mar. 6).

At around 4:30 a.m., an officer took forward Joel Everson, 29, in for voluntary questioning after seeing him behaving suspiciously as he walked in the Roppongi entertainment district of Minato Ward.

After Everson declined to voluntarily provide a urine sample, police forcibly took a sample, which gave a positive result for cocaine, the Azabu Police Station said.

Everson admitted to the allegations upon his arrest later that day, police said.

Everson did not play in the six games for the Red Dolphins held so far this season. The club has since suspended him indefinitely.

A representative of the Red Dolphins offered a “deep apology” following the arrest.

Last year, two players for Toyota Verblitz, also a Top League club, were convicted for possessing of cocaine.