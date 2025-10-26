Aichi cop suspected of posing as store customer in illicit filming of woman

AICHI (TR) – A Mie Prefectural Police officer was arrested last week for posing as a customer at a store in Nagoya City and taking voyeur footage of a female customer, report Fuji News Network (Oct. 26).

Just before 11:00 a.m. on October 25, Hideaki Kobayashi, a 38-year-old inspector at the Tsunan Police Station, allegedly posed as a customer at the store in Meito Ward store and took tosatsu (voyeur) footage of the woman.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing, Kobayashi admitted to the charges. “I went there with the intention of filming if I found a woman I liked,” he said.

As the incident unfolded, a store employee called police. During questioning, police found footage believed to have been secretly filmed of the woman on the officer’s smartphone.

Mie Prefectural Police Chief Inspector Nobuyoshi Yamamoto commented, “As a police officer, this is unacceptable misconduct, and we will deal with this strictly based on the results of the Aichi Prefectural Police investigation.”