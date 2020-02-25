Nagasaki: Fisherman drowns wild boar after attack on coast

NAGASAKI (TR) – A male fisherman drowned a wild boar after the animal emerged from the sea in Nagasaki City on Monday and attacked him, police said, reports TBS News (Feb. 25).

At around 4:30 p.m., the boar, measuring about 1 meter in length, came out of the water as the angler, aged in his 50s, was fishing in a rocky area in Koemachi.

After the boar bit him in the buttocks and left foot, the fisherman pushed the animal’s head under the water until it drowned, the Inasa Police Station said.

The injuries to the fisherman are not considered life-threatening, police added.

After the incident, a passerby tipped off police about a “man apprehending a boar.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the boar dead. The angler then told them that he had killed the animal.