Man suspected of drugging and raping woman to be accused in second case

TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping a woman earlier this year will be accused in a second case, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 3).

In the latest case, Kenshiro Maruta, an employee at Recruit Communications Co., allegedly raped the second victim, a college student in her 20s, at a hotel in Minato Ward in July.

Before taking her to the hotel, Maruta plied her with a sleeping powder mixed into a drink, police said.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.



“Let’s shoot a promotional video”

At the time of the incident, the victim was looking for a job. Maruta got acquainted with her through an app that connects students looking for a job with working people.

“Let’s shoot a promotional video,” he reportedly wrote to her in luring her out.

Police first arrested Maruta last month. In June, he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted another woman, aged in her 30s.

After that incident, the woman awoke inside Maruta’s residence in Shinjuku Ward. She later felt uncomfortable physically and consulted with police.