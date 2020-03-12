Man injures 3 commuters in fatal leap in front of Keio train

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man was killed and three commuters injured after he apparently leaped in front of a passing train at a station in Kawasaki City on Thursday, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 12).

At around 6:30 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 40s, leaped from a platform at Wakabadai Station and into the path of an oncoming Keio Sagamihara Line limited-express train.

The impact sent parts of the man’s body flying, resulting in injuries to three commuters (two male, one female) on the platform.

The man was confirmed dead at a hospital. The other three commuters suffered light injuries, police said.

The male driver of the train also sustained light injuries due to flying glass caused by the body of the man impacting the front of the train, police said.

The incident caused the line to be halted for about one hour. It also impacted the operation of Keio Line between Chofu and Tama Center stations, according to NHK (Mar. 12).