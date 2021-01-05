Man, 44, accused of fatally assaulting senile father in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his senile father at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 4).

On December 30, Seiichi Sato, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly struck 73-year-old Saburo in face and abdomen in the residence in Hodogaya Ward.

Saburo was found to have lost consciousness at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital. An examination of his body revealed broken ribs, police said.

Police later accused Sato of inflicting bodily injury. “I tried to hold down my senile father after he got violent,” the suspect was quoted.

Sato shared the residence with his father and mother. The suspect quit his job and moved into the house last spring to care for his father.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.