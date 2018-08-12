Hyogo: Corpse found in garment case likely that of Osaka woman

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police suspect that a corpse found at a dam in Kakogawa City on Saturday is a that of a woman from Osaka City, reports TBS News (Aug. 12).
At around 8:35 a.m., a male fisherman at Gongen Dam tipped off police after finding “what appears to be a person” inside a case floating in the water.
According the Kakogawa Police Station, the woman’s body, measuring about 160 centimeters in length, was clothed in a white shirt and pants, and the plastic case was tied with a rope. The legs of her body were protruding from the container at the time of the discovery.
衣装ケースから20代? 女性遺体 ダムに浮く
11日朝、兵庫・加古川市のダムに浮いている衣装ケースの中から、20代ぐらいの女性の遺体が見つかった。https://t.co/8nGQt6UQKX#FNN pic.twitter.com/b00Rp0JBOS
— Fuji News Network (@FNN_News) August 11, 2018
In the latest development, police have revealed that personal belongings also found at the scene have led them to suspect the body is that of a woman from Osaka City, aged in her 20s.
The incident is being treated as a abandoning a corpse. The results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday will be used to confirm the identity of the woman and the cause of death.