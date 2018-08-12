Hyogo: Corpse found in garment case likely that of Osaka woman

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police suspect that a corpse found at a dam in Kakogawa City on Saturday is a that of a woman from Osaka City, reports TBS News (Aug. 12).

At around 8:35 a.m., a male fisherman at Gongen Dam tipped off police after finding “what appears to be a person” inside a case floating in the water.

According the Kakogawa Police Station, the woman’s body, measuring about 160 centimeters in length, was clothed in a white shirt and pants, and the plastic case was tied with a rope. The legs of her body were protruding from the container at the time of the discovery.

In the latest development, police have revealed that personal belongings also found at the scene have led them to suspect the body is that of a woman from Osaka City, aged in her 20s.

The incident is being treated as a abandoning a corpse. The results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday will be used to confirm the identity of the woman and the cause of death.