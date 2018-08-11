Hyogo: Woman’s corpse found in garment case at dam

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a female corpse at a dam in Kakogawa City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 11).

At around 8:35 a.m., a male fisherman at Gongen Dam tipped off police after finding “what appears to be a person” inside a case floating in the water.

According the Kakogawa Police Station, the body of the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was clothed in a white shirt and pants, and the plastic case was tied with a rope.

Police are now seeking the identity of the woman. The incident is being treated as a abandoning a corpse.

The location of the discovery is 7 kilometers from JR Kakogawa Station.