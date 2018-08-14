Hyogo: Body found at dam in garment case is that of Osaka woman

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Monday confirmed that a corpse found inside a plastic case at a dam in Kakogawa City last week is a that of a woman from Osaka City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 12).

The results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the body found by a male fisherman at Gongen Dam on the morning of August 11 is that of Yuka Konishi, a 20-year-old resident of Yodogawa Ward, Osaka.

According to the Kakogawa Police Station, Konishi’s body was clothed in a white shirt and pants. The plastic case, found floating several meters off shore, was bound with a rope and tied to two sand bags. Her legs were protruding from the container at the time of the discovery.

The results of an autopsy did not reveal the cause of death of Konishi. However, marks consistent with strangulation were found on her neck. She is believed to have died the day before the discovery, police said.

Police initially suspected that the body was that of Konishi based on personal belongings also found at the scene.

Konishi lived alone. Police are now examining security camera footage taken near her residence to obtain clues in the case, which is being treated as abandoning a corpse.