Woman’s corpse found in Sapporo river

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying the body of a woman that was found in a river in Sapporo City last month, reports HBC Hokkaido News (Apr. 5).

Around 3:10 pm on March 1, a person passing by the Raunenai River in Toyohira Ward found the woman lying face down in the water at a depth of about 30 centimeters.

Emergency personnel later arriving at the scene confirmed the woman dead.

According to the police, she is believed to have died between 2 and 4 weeks before the discovery.

She was clothed in a red sweater, a black and white striped short-sleeved knit shirt, dark pants and brown boots. No belongings were found in her possession.

A sketch of her face released by police shows her with closely cropped hair and full cheeks.

An examination of the body of the woman showed that she had hit her buttocks hard, leading police to suspect that she may have fallen into the river for some reason.

Person with information on the case are advised to call the Toyohira Police Station at 011-813-0110.