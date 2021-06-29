Corpses of 3 members of family found in Hakodate forest

HOKKAIDO (TR) – The corpses of three members of a family were found in a mountainous area of Hakodate City over the weekend.

The case is being treated as a forced triple suicide, police said, reports NHK (June 28).

At around 10:15 a.m. on June 26, a person living in the Masukawacho area alerted police about a “vehicle that appeared yesterday” on a vacant field.

Officers from the Hakodate-Chuo Police Station arriving the scene found the bodies of a woman, 78, and her son, 49, inside the vehicle. A third body, that of her 47-year-old daughter, was found hanged by the neck about 50 meters away.

A suicide note, believed to have been written by the daughter, was also found at the scene.

The three persons live in Hakodate. The location of the discovery is about 10 kilometers from the center of the city.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe the daughter killed her mother and the son before taking her life.