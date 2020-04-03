Gifu: Nightclub source of coronavirus cluster

GIFU (TR) – A cluster of 7 infections of the novel coronavirus has been traced to persons who were present at a nightclub in Gifu City last month, the city government has revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 3).

The city said on Friday that three employees of Charme, located in the Yanagase shopping district, who worked on March 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

One of the women tested positive on Wednesday. The other two employees tested positive the following day, the city said.

Four male customers, aged in their 20s and 40s, had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club employs 15 persons. The city plans to test an additional employee who is showing signs of a fever.

The city is also working with the management of Charme to locate other guests from that same night.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 353 on Friday to 3,841. The daily total is the most since the outbreak began.