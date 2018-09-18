Fukuoka police: Man whose corpse found after blast committed suicide

FUKUOKA (TR) – A man whose corpse was found after an explosion at Kyushu University earlier this month caused the blast while committing suicide, police said over the weekend, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sept. 15).

At around 6:40 a.m. on September 7, the blast ripped through the first floor of a three-story building at the university, located in Fukuoka City. A subsequent fire burned about 110 square meters of space before it was extinguished.

According to the Higashi Police Station, the results of a DNA analysis conducted on a body pulled from the debris revealed that it belongs to a 46-year-old man who was using a laboratory where the blast originated.

The cause of death was death by fire. Through an unspecified means, the man set off the blast in taking his life. Police have sent papers on the man on suspicion of arson in an inhabited building to prosecutors.

According to the Kyushu University, the man dropped out of a doctoral program in 2010. After failing to pay rent to use the laboratory, the university sought to evict him. Classes were not in session at the time of the blast due to summer break.