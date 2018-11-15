Ex-AV actress Asami Tsuchiya arrested over uncensored films

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested former adult video (AV) starlet Asami Tsuchiya over the distribution of films deemed illegal, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 15).

Police have arrested Tsuchiya, 24, and Masato Suda, the president of an AV production company, over the alleged production of content in which genitalia was not censored for distribution on a pay-to-view site overseas.

The two suspects have declined to comment on the allegations, according to police.

As a part of the investigation, officers seized computer equipment, a kimono gown and negligee.

The distribution of 50 such films on the site resulted in the accumulation of 63 million yen in sales, police said.

Uncensored content featuring Tsuchiya, whose two-year career in the industry started in 2014, appears on sites Pornhub.com and Caribbeancom.com. Police did not reveal which site was used by the suspects.