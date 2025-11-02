Tokyo swindlers: Police nab pair for attempted involving Bunkyo property

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male suspects on suspicion of posing as the owners of land and a building in Bunkyo Ward and attempting to defraud a real estate company out of a deposit, reports NHK (Nov. 1).

In a so-called “land fraud” case, a person pretends to be the owner, buys and sells a property without permission and winds up pocketing large amounts of money.

Police believe that type of fraud is exactly what Kazuhide Ishikawa, a 64-year-old resident of Roppongi, Minato Ward, and 59-year-old Daiki Matsumoto attempted to carry out.

Between June and August, the suspects posed as the owners of a roughly 300-square-meter plot of land and two multi-tenant buildings in Hakusan and proposed a sale to the real estate company.

They then presented forged documents in an attempt to defraud a 5 million yen deposit to conclude a sales contract worth approximately 1.045 billion yen.

Police have not disclosed whether the two men have admitted allegations of attempted fraud and other crimes.

Owned by a woman in her 80s

The land and building are actually owned by a woman in her 80s. Matsumoto posed as her son. Meanwhile, Ishikawa pretended to be an employee of a real estate agency and presented forged health insurance cards for the woman’s son and real estate purchase contracts in proposing the sale to the other real estate company.

When the potential buyer wanted to meet with the woman and view the property, the suspects refused, which made them suspicious. After they contacted the woman directly, they discovered the ruse.

The two suspects have also been implicated in a dispute surrounding a separate land transaction that was reported to police last year. Police are now investigating whether the pair was also behind that case.