Tokyo police: 15,000 illegal ‘toy guns’ in circulation nationwide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old resident of Chiba Prefecture over the alleged possession of “toy handguns” capable of firing live ammunition and causing lethal damage amid a nationwide recall of such illegal weapons.

During an online investigation, police discovered several toy handguns listed on an auction site. A police search of the home of Osamu Ehara in Sodegaura City, Chiba uncovered 34 model and toy handguns, two of which were allegedly capable of causing lethal damage.

Under the Swords and Firearms Control Law, private possession of handguns is illegal in Japan. The handguns in this case are deemed “toys” yet capable of causing lethal damage, according to police.

“I recognized them as toys purchased from an overseas online store, but based on my past knowledge and experience, I was concerned they might be illegal,” Ehara said.

“Equivalent to a handgun”

In 2022, police began to classify such handguns circulating in the market as illegal if they are deemed to have “functionality equivalent to a handgun.”

To be clear, these are not air guns. This year, one air gun enthusiast acquired an illegal handgun. He immediately suspected it might be illegal, contacted the police and cooperated in its handover.

However, he says it’s difficult for people with no knowledge of handguns to tell the difference. “My wife won it as a prize at an arcade and gave it to me as a gift,” he says. “I was surprised. I couldn’t believe it was from a crane game. It may be difficult to completely prevent everyone from coming across [such a handgun]. So, if you’re unsure or worried, the best thing to do is to have the police check it out.”

The National Police Agency says that a fully extended barrel and the capability to be loaded with live ammunition are characteristics of illegal handguns. In other words, such toy handguns are structurally almost identical to real handguns.

These illegal handguns are entering Japan from overseas. In July, a Chinese-made toy handgun called the Real Gimmick Mini Revolver was also deemed illegal, bringing the total number of weapons banned by police to 17.

“The structure is the same, but there are no safety features,” another air gun enthusiast says. “Honestly, I think this is no good. It gives the impression of being dangerous. The circulation of dangerous imported products tarnishes the image of air guns and model guns in Japan. To break away from this cat-and-mouse game, restrictions on imported products are necessary. Many enthusiasts also agree.”

“Used for criminal purposes”

According to the Tokyo police, approximately 15,800 illegal handguns are in circulation nationwide to date. Thus far, round 3,600 have been recalled.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police is calling for cooperation from the public in the recall. A spokesperson said, “Although they may look like toys, they actually have firing functions and pose a risk of accidental firing or being used for criminal purposes.”