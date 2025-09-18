Tochigi: Pair nabbed after corpse of missing man found in car

TOCHIGI (TR9 – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested two men following the discovery of the corpse of a missing man inside a vehicle in Sakura City, reports NHK (Sep. 16).

At around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Naoki Nomoto, 23, and Itsuki Yamamoto, 23, arrived at the Sakura Police Station by car and explained to officers that they had found a body inside the vehicle.

Police then arrested Nomoto and Yamamoto, both of no known occupation and living the town of Takanezawa, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

Police have not revealed whether the two men have admitted to the crimes, citing it as a hindrance to the investigation.

The body, found in the trunk, is that of an 18-year-old man who was reported missing by his parents on Monday. They told police that their son had not returned home for several days.

There were multiple injuries on the body. Police are working to determine the cause of death and the circumstances that led to the incident.