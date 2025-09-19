Thieves try to steal cash from company president in pepper spray attack

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a pair of thieves who used pepper spray to try to steal 50 million yen in cash from a male company president in Edogawa Ward on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Sep. 19).

At a little after 10:00 a.m., the president, aged in his 30s, exited a bank with a paper bag containing the 50 million yen after making a withdrawal.

Just as he was getting out of his car to return to the office, the two male perpetrators approached him from behind.

When he turned around after being called out to, they suddenly sprayed pepper spray in his face. When he resisted the attack, the pair fled without taking anything.

A witness said of the president after the attack, “He said it stung when they sprayed him. He couldn’t even open his eyes.”

The suspicious pair had reportedly been waiting nearby just before the incident.

“One of them was on the phone here, and another, a smaller person, was going back and forth on the phone, crouching down,” the aforementioned witness said.

Both men stand about 170 centimeters tall. They were wearing black shirts, black shorts and black sunglasses, with one of them wearing a white mask.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to his eyes.

Tokyo police are searching for the two men on suspicion of attempted robbery.