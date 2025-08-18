Sudanese man suspected of groping school girl at pool in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old Sudanese man for allegedly committing lewd acts on female elementary school student at a prefectural swimming pool in Saitama City last week.

At around 2:00 p.m., Osama Hamad Elhibir Hamad allegedly groped the elementary school student at the swimming at Shirakobato Aquatic Park, a prefectural facility in Iwatsuki Ward.

During questioning, Osama denied the charges. “I didn’t do anything,” he said.

According to police, Osama approached the girl and asked her to “play.” However, a family member of the girl witnessed the inappropriate contact and alerted police through a pool security guard.