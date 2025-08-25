Street fight: Motorcyclist and driver come to blows in Aichi

AICHI (TR) – A motorcyclist and a driver came to blows on street in Toyohashi City last week.

In footage shown by Fuji News Network (Aug. 22), the two men squared off on the pavement after getting into an argument near an intersection at just past 8:00 a.m. on August 20.

The fisticuffs start after some hand-waving that culminates with the motorcyclist pushing the driver — attired in a white shirt and slacks — in the chest. The driver responds, landing a right hook. He then straddles the rider, who was wearing a backpack, and pins him down.

Unable to bear the site, a passerby steps in to break it up. However, round two begins when the motorcyclist lands a right hook of his own.

The driver isn’t done. He pins his opponent a second time and punches him in the back, causing his helmet to came off in the process.

The driver then returns to his vehicle, a white sedan, only to learn that round three is starting with the motorcyclist banging his helmet on the right front window.

After the driver emerges back onto the pavement, the pair again exchange punches. The driver again straddles the motorcyclist and lands another punch.

The drive then gets back into his vehicle and leaves the scene. The motorcyclist puts on his helmet and gets back on his motorcycle.

The fight between the two blocked the road for several minutes.

The cause of the fight is unclear, but one witnesses told the network that they hoped people would follow the city’s traffic safety slogan, “Raise morals and follow the rules.”