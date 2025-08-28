Sri Lankan student accused of possessing marijuana in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a Sri Lankan vocational school student over the alleged possession of marijuana in Sendai City this week, reports Sendai TV (Aug. 27).

According to police, the unnamed man is suspected of possessing marijuana in the parking lot of a convenience store in Aoba Ward at approximately 1:50 AM on August 26.

“I didn’t know marijuana is illegal in Japan,” the suspect said in admitting to possessing marijuana but denying the allegations.

Just before the discovery, a mobile patrol unit became suspicious of a moped that suddenly sped off. After a pursuit, officers and began pursuing it.

During voluntary question, the man was found to be in possession of marijuana in a resealable plastic bag. More marijuana was found in another plastic bag, with the combined weight of the two exceeding one gram.

The man also said that he was in possession of the marijuana for his own use. Police are continuing their investigation, including into whether any other crimes may have been committed and how the suspect obtained the marijuana.