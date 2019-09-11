 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Woman who ‘hated being alive’ stabs her two daughters

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 11, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her two young daughters at their residence in the town of Matsubushi, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 6).

At around 7:30 a.m. on September 6, Junna Fukazawa, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab the girls, aged 3 and 4, in their upper bodies.

The girls were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Fukazawa, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “It got to where I hated being alive,” she was quoted by police. “I thought that I couldn’t provide the life that my children wanted in the future.”

According to police, the incident took place after her husband, also 36, left the residence for work. Later, the suspect’s mother-in-law tipped off police when she arrived to take the girls to daycare.

The three-year-old girl, her body covered in blood, was found descending a staircase. Meanwhile, the other daughter was collapsed face-up inside a room on the second floor.

Fukazawa, her clothing also covered in blood, was found in another room on the second floor. She was unharmed, police said.

