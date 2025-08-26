 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pakistani man accused of sexually abusing boy in Hokkaido

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 27, 2025

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a Pakistani man for allegedly performing lewd acts on a boy in his mid-teens in a park in Kitami City last week, reports Hokkaido News Hub (Aug. 26).

At around 4:50 p.m. on August 25, the unnamed man, 31, is suspected of touching the lower body of the boy in a park in Higashimiwa.

According to police, the suspect, who claims to be an office worker, and the boy were not acquainted. When questioned on suspicion of non-consensual indecent assault, the man denied the allegations. “I touched him by mistake,” he said.

After the incident, the boy went to a police station to lodge a report. Police officers searching the area subsequently came across the suspect after noticing he resembled the man in the report.

Police are currently investigating the details of what happened at the time of the incident.

