Olympic swimmer Daiya Seto apologizes after emergence of affair

TOKYO (TR) – Swimming star Daiya Seto on Thursday issued an apology following a report in a weekly magazine that shows him to have been engaged in an extramarital affair earlier this month.

In a statement provided by his agency, the 26-year-old Seto said, “Through my careless actions, I hurt my precious family and caused trouble for my supporters, sponsors and many others.”

According to Shukan Shincho (Oct. 1), Seto was joined inside his BMW X6 at a parking lot for a convenience store in Adachi Ward by a woman who is not his wife.

In photographs provided by the magazine, Seto, attired in a cap, shorts and a t-shirt, then accompanies the woman into a love hotel, priced at 4,600 yen for a short stay. They leave about 90 minutes later.

“I would like to reflect on my actions”

At the 2019 World Swimming Championships, Seto won the men’s 200- and 400-meter individual medley titles to earn a berth for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. He represented Japan in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Seto is married to Yuka Mabuchi, who is also a swimmer. She gave birth to their first daughter in 2018. Their second daughter was born this past March.

“I would like to reflect on my actions and discuss the future with my family,” Seto added in the statement.