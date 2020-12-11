Nara: Missing girl found dead in forest; suicide suspected

NARA (TR) – The body of a missing middle school girl was found in a mountainous area near her residence in Nara City on Friday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Dec. 11).

At around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a team of 100 persons searching for 14-year-old Hiiro Baba found her body in a wooded area about 1 kilometer north of her residence.

Based on evidence found at the scene, including a cord hanging from a tree, the second-year girl is believed to have committed suicide, police said.

At around 7:20 a.m. on December 1, Baba went missing after departing for school. Her family reported her missing that night.

Through the night of December 2, her smartphone rang but it was not answered. The smartphone was apparently turned off or it’s battery died the next day, police said previously.

The mountainous area is the last location where her smartphone transmitted a signal.