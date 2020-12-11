Nara police searching mountainous area for missing girl

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police are searching for a missing middle school girl in a mountainous area near her residence in Nara City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Dec. 11).

Starting at around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, a team of 100 persons began searching the woods, a lake and residences in the area for 14-year-old Hiiro Baba.

The area is about 1 kilometer north of her residence. At around 7:20 a.m. on December 1, Baba went missing after departing for school. Her family reported her missing that night.

There were no signs that she ever used her IC card to board a bus or train to commute to her school that day.

As well, she was not seen in security camera footage taken near her residence, police said previously.

Smartphone

Through the night of December 2, her smartphone rang but it was not answered. The smartphone was apparently turned off or it’s battery died the next day, police also previously said.

The mountainous area is the last location where her smartphone transmitted a signal. On Thursday, police inquired with pedestrians near Baba’s residence, including at the bus stop she regularly used.

Of medium build, Baba stands about 150 centimeters tall. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and black shoes. She was carrying a black backpack.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Nara-Nishi Police Station at 0742-49-0110.