Nara: Middle school girl goes missing

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a middle school girl living in Nara City who went missing earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 9).

At around 7:20 a.m. on December 1, Hiiro Baba, 14, went missing after departing home for school.

There were no signs that Baba ever boarded the bus bound for her school on the day she disappeared. Her family reported her missing that night, the Nara-Nishi Police Station said.

The case is being treated as foul play.

Of medium build, Baba stands about 150 centimeters tall. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and black shoes. She was carrying a black backpack.

“I want her to be safe in some way,” her father said. “I am hopeful she will be found.”

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Nara-Nishi Police Station at 0742-49-0110.